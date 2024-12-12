Political Tension Rises: South Korea's Opposition Moves to Impeach President Yoon
South Korea's opposition parties have submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing his martial law declaration as rebellion. The Democratic Party and smaller opposition groups plan a vote amidst growing protests. Yoon, however, maintains his decree was governance, not rebellion.
South Korea's political landscape faces turbulence as six opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. This move comes in response to Yoon's declaration of martial law, which has sparked widespread protests and accusations of rebellion.
The main opposition Democratic Party, along with five smaller parties, filed the impeachment motion on Thursday. They aim to bring the motion to a floor vote by Saturday, setting the stage for a significant political showdown in the National Assembly.
Amidst the political unrest, President Yoon on Thursday defended his martial law decree, describing it as a necessary governance measure while rejecting allegations of rebellion. The unfolding events have magnified South Korea's political divide and intensified calls for Yoon's resignation.
