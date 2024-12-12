Left Menu

Kremlin Not Invited to Trump's Inauguration

The Kremlin announced it has not received an invitation to the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend, citing information from anonymous sources.

  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that it has not received an invitation to the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, scheduled for January 20.

CBS News, referencing multiple unidentified sources, reported that Trump's team has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The absence of an invitation for Russia comes amid intricate diplomatic dynamics between the U.S. and key global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

