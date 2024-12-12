Left Menu

Fadnavis Readies for Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shortlisted probable BJP ministers for his cabinet, with final decisions pending from the party's central leadership. Discussions were held in Delhi regarding the cabinet expansion. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive win in recent elections, forming a coalition government.

Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the list of potential BJP ministers for his cabinet has been drafted, pending confirmation from the party's central leadership.

Fadnavis held significant discussions in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and senior leader B L Santosh concerning the cabinet expansion plans.

Despite speculation of discord over the power-sharing formula, Fadnavis assured that all decisions regarding the allocation of ministerial roles within the coalition will soon be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

