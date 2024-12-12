BRS Blasts Congress: KTR's Fiery Critique of Telangana's Governance
In a blistering critique of the Congress-led Telangana government, BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemned its governance as a failure, citing broken promises and corruption. He pointed out issues in agriculture, women’s welfare, and ethics, urging Congress to prioritize citizens over politics.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a serious critique against the Congress-led Telangana government, calling it an "abject failure." Speaking on Thursday, Rao accused Congress of a continuous betrayal that has impacted the state's cultural pride and economic stability.
Highlighting significant issues, including a job crisis and neglect of marginalized groups, Rao attributed blame to an incompetent government failing across various sectors. He marked the first anniversary of Congress's rule by pointing out their "unfulfilled" agenda, undermining public trust, especially in the agricultural sector.
Rao alleged delayed loan waivers led to farmer suicides, while corruption scandals tainted major projects like the Musi beautification. Urging Congress to move beyond diversion tactics, he pressed for immediate action benefiting Telangana's citizens over party line interests. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
