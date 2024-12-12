Storm in Rajya Sabha: Allegations, Adjournments, and Uproar

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday were chaotic after sustained confrontations between the BJP and Congress. The session, which was scheduled to address the no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, witnessed heated exchanges.

The accusation of Congress's alleged links with billionaire investor George Soros by the BJP further intensified the turmoil. The underlying discord showcased stark divisions across political lines, stalling any meaningful parliamentary process.

Despite repeated pleas for order, disruptions persisted, compelling adjournment of the House for the day. Calls for decorum went unheard, reflecting deep-rooted political strife that overshadowed the legislative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)