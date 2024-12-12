Macron's Vision for Sustainable Peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has underscored the importance of a sustainable peace in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During a visit to Warsaw, Macron stressed that any peace agreement must prioritize the interests of Ukraine.

Macron's discussions in Warsaw included talks with Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, focusing on European support for Ukraine. This diplomatic meeting occurs just weeks before Poland assumes the EU presidency from Hungary.

Moreover, Macron highlighted the urgency for Europe to bolster its defense mechanisms against hybrid threats, citing recent reports of Russian election interference in Georgia and Romania as a call to action.

