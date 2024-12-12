Debating Democracy: The 'One Nation, One Election' Controversy

The approval of bills for 'one nation, one election' by the Union Cabinet has ignited a robust debate, with Congress voicing strong opposition to the proposal. The party argues that implementing simultaneous polls threatens electoral integrity and disregards India's federal structure.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed the party's resistance, emphasizing the necessity of abandoning the idea to preserve democracy. Concerns focus on the potential impact on electoral systems and the controversial appointment of election commissioners.

Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Modi's inconsistent election scheduling, accusing the government of diverting attention from vital electoral integrity issues. The proposed legislation, likely to be introduced in Parliament soon, faces scrutiny from the opposition.

