India Moves Towards Unified Elections with 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill is indicative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a more efficient electoral process. Saini criticized past election procedures for misusing public funds.

In a statement to reporters, CM Saini highlighted Modi's advocacy for conducting elections under a unified framework to prevent frequent disruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct. He expressed his approval of the decision, pointing out that it would ease the financial strain on the national budget. The Union Cabinet's green light for the bill marks a pivotal move towards synchronizing elections across India, with parliamentary introduction anticipated soon.

Additionally, former President Ram Nath Kovind, leading the related committee, called for political consensus on the initiative, citing national benefits beyond partisan divides. Kovind underscored the economic potential, suggesting a 1-1.5% GDP increase from implementing the unified election approach.

Previously, in September, the cabinet ratified a proposal to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within a concise timeframe. The endorsement followed a high-level panel's recommendations under Kovind's leadership. Prime Minister Modi celebrated the decision as a significant advancement in enhancing Indian democratic participation.

"The Cabinet has endorsed the Simultaneous Elections proposal, thanks in part to Ram Nath Kovind's thorough consultations. This move is pivotal in making our democracy more dynamic," PM Modi shared on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)