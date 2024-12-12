Global Leaders' Diplomatic Tour Events

In a flurry of diplomatic activity, global leaders are set to embark on a series of international visits and meetings as outlined in the latest political diary. Key figures from countries like Croatia, Latvia, and Portugal will engage in official talks across continents, addressing crucial geopolitical and economic issues.

This week's agenda is packed with high-profile events. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss conflicts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara, while the German and Angolan presidents aim to bolster trade ties in South Africa. The diplomatic whirlwind also sees EU ministers convening to deliberate on Ukraine and other pressing matters in Berlin.

The diverse range of meetings underscores a period of intense international relations, with leaders collaborating to find solutions to conflicts and pave the way for economic growth. Across Europe, Asia, and Africa, these discussions will influence future bilateral and multilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)