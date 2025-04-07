Global Markets Reel as US Recession Fears Spike

Global financial markets were thrown into disarray on Monday as looming fears of a U.S. recession caused Wall Street futures to nosedive, impacting Asian markets significantly. In particular, S&P 500 futures dropped 3.9% while Nasdaq futures fell an additional 4.8%, reflecting the heightened anxiety over a potential global trade conflict.

Amid continued indications that the U.S. and China remain at loggerheads regarding tariffs, the tumult sent investors seeking safer financial havens. In response, Treasury futures surged, revealing a strong possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut by mid-year.

The financial turbulence further pressured oil and gold prices, with Brent crude and U.S. crude both recording significant declines at the start of the trading week.

