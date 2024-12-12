Fadnavis Lauds BJP's Triumph, Blasts Opponents' 'Fake Narratives'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the remarkable performance of the BJP-led coalition in the recent state assembly elections, attributing it to a backlash against the opposition's divisive politics.

At the India Economic Conclave by TimesNow, he mentioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi's peak in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which had garnered 43.9 percent of votes, resulted in a close contest.

The BJP coalition won 235 seats, as an increase in voter turnout reflected public discontent with the opposition, boosting the BJP's decisive victory. Fadnavis critiqued Rahul Gandhi's influence, linking it to the rise of far-left ideologies within the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)