Left Menu

Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies as Tamil Nadu CM and BJP MP Clash

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut have expressed opposing views on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. Stalin criticized the bill as anti-democratic, whereas Ranaut praised it for reducing election costs. The Union Cabinet's approval paves the way for its introduction in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:19 IST
Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies as Tamil Nadu CM and BJP MP Clash
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill has become a flashpoint of controversy in Indian politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has vehemently opposed the bill, labeling it as an 'impractical and anti-democratic' move that undermines regional voices and federalism. Stalin urges leaders from the INDIA bloc to resist the bill, asserting it is a threat to Indian democracy.

In contrast, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shown support for the initiative, arguing that it addresses the financial strains of frequent elections. She emphasizes the challenges posed by repetitive voting cycles, such as declining voter turnout, and underscores the necessity of the bill to address these issues.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the bill has set the stage for its presentation in Parliament. Political leaders continue to express varied perspectives, with former President Ram Nath Kovind calling for national consensus and highlighting the potential economic benefits of unified elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024