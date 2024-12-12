Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies as Tamil Nadu CM and BJP MP Clash

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill has become a flashpoint of controversy in Indian politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has vehemently opposed the bill, labeling it as an 'impractical and anti-democratic' move that undermines regional voices and federalism. Stalin urges leaders from the INDIA bloc to resist the bill, asserting it is a threat to Indian democracy.

In contrast, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shown support for the initiative, arguing that it addresses the financial strains of frequent elections. She emphasizes the challenges posed by repetitive voting cycles, such as declining voter turnout, and underscores the necessity of the bill to address these issues.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the bill has set the stage for its presentation in Parliament. Political leaders continue to express varied perspectives, with former President Ram Nath Kovind calling for national consensus and highlighting the potential economic benefits of unified elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)