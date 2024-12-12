Left Menu

NCP's Ultimatum: Ajit Pawar's Bid for Maharashtra's Finance Ministry

Amol Mitkari of the NCP stated that the BJP-led Mahayuti government's legitimacy hinges on Ajit Pawar obtaining the finance portfolio. Mitkari emphasized Pawar's competence in handling fiscal matters. The cabinet expansion, involving BJP and potential vacant berths, is expected in Maharashtra by December 14.

Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:34 IST
  India

Amol Mitkari, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has issued a bold ultimatum ahead of Maharashtra's cabinet expansion. He asserts that the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's credibility is tied to granting Ajit Pawar the crucial finance portfolio.

Mitkari highlights Pawar's extensive experience, referring to his presentation of 10 state budgets and proficiency in maintaining fiscal discipline. The statement comes amid speculation that the BJP intends to retain control of the finance ministry.

As the December 14 deadline approaches for the expected cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassures that potential ministerial candidates are being finalized, hinting that certain berths may remain unassigned in the 43-member cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

