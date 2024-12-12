Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Missile Use: A Shift in U.S. Policy?

In a Time interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles in Russian territory, suggesting a potential shift in U.S. policy. Trump, soon to take office, expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, indicating plans for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:56 IST
Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Missile Use: A Shift in U.S. Policy?
Donald Trump

In an interview with Time magazine, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided missiles for deep strikes into Russian territory. These comments suggest that Trump might consider altering current U.S. policy towards Ukraine.

Trump labeled the missile strikes as 'crazy' and expressed strong disapproval, suggesting such actions only escalate the conflict. His remarks align with the lifting of a previous ban by President Joe Biden, which allowed Ukraine to utilize longer-range U.S. missiles.

The policy shift from Biden came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted concerns about Russia's reinforcement with North Korean troops. Meanwhile, Trump proposed a plan to end the war swiftly, hinting at undisclosed strategies he believes could settle the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024