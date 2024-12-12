Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Missile Use: A Shift in U.S. Policy?

In an interview with Time magazine, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided missiles for deep strikes into Russian territory. These comments suggest that Trump might consider altering current U.S. policy towards Ukraine.

Trump labeled the missile strikes as 'crazy' and expressed strong disapproval, suggesting such actions only escalate the conflict. His remarks align with the lifting of a previous ban by President Joe Biden, which allowed Ukraine to utilize longer-range U.S. missiles.

The policy shift from Biden came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted concerns about Russia's reinforcement with North Korean troops. Meanwhile, Trump proposed a plan to end the war swiftly, hinting at undisclosed strategies he believes could settle the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)