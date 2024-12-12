BJP Pushes Landmark 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
The BJP-led Union Cabinet approved a constitutional amendment bill to implement the 'one nation, one election' concept, aiming for simultaneous national and state polls. The bill requires a simple majority in both Houses, needing opposition support. Local elections remain excluded, focusing on reducing election expenses and developmental disruption.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advanced its initiative of 'one nation, one election' with the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlighting the constitutional amendment bill for simultaneous national and state assembly elections.
The Cabinet also approved draft legislations to align laws of three Union territories with the proposed amendments. However, the decision to include local body polls has been deferred for now, focusing solely on Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
The proposed amendment highlights the BJP's manifesto pledge and faces the challenge of gaining two-thirds majority in both Houses, necessitating some support from the opposition INDIA alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
