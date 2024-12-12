Telangana Chief Minister's Crucial Talks in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in important discussions on Thursday with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. The focus was on unresolved state matters.

Each meeting was held separately at the ministers' official residences in the nation's capital.

The discussions aimed at advancing several pending projects critical to Telangana's development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)