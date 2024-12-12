Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister's Crucial Talks in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi to address several pending state issues. The discussions took place at the respective official residences of the ministers.

  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in important discussions on Thursday with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

Each meeting was held separately at the ministers' official residences in the nation's capital.

The discussions aimed at advancing several pending projects critical to Telangana's development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

