Telangana Chief Minister's Crucial Talks in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi to address several pending state issues. The discussions took place at the respective official residences of the ministers.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in important discussions on Thursday with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. The focus was on unresolved state matters.
Each meeting was held separately at the ministers' official residences in the nation's capital.
The discussions aimed at advancing several pending projects critical to Telangana's development and governance.
