Kejriwal Unveils Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana Ahead of Delhi Polls

With assembly elections around the corner, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal declared the launch of the Delhi government's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. He pledged to amplify the monthly aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 if his party secures another term.

Kejriwal, aiming for a third term, noted, 'Elections will be announced in the next 10-15 days, making pre-election fund transfers infeasible.' In the interim, Chief Minister Atishi affirmed that if the Model Code of Conduct commences post-January 15, eligible women over 18 will receive Rs 1,000 before polling.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, introduced in the recent budget with a Rs 2,000 crore allocation, received Delhi Cabinet approval. While attending an event at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal conveyed that registration for the scheme begins Friday, with plans to increase the benefit to Rs 2,100, delighting attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)