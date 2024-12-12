DK Shivakumar Honors Mentor SM Krishna's Legacy in Karnataka Assembly

In a heartfelt tribute within the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar commemorated his mentor, former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92. Describing Krishna as a stalwart whose life was one of purpose and achievement, Shivakumar emphasized that his death should not be mourned but rather celebrated for the full life he led.

Shivakumar recounted his early political journey, revealing pivotal moments guided by Krishna's influence. Noteworthy was Krishna's strategic maneuvering that saw him inducted into the Rajya Sabha, overcoming party reluctance with calculated political acumen. The Deputy CM expressed his admiration for Krishna's unwavering focus on state interests, meticulously illustrated through his economic policies that ushered significant revenue for Karnataka.

The tribute also touched on Krishna's foresight in urban development, which included pivotal initiatives like the Bengaluru metro and the Global Investors' Meet. Shivakumar reiterated his deep personal connection with Krishna, affirming the dedication the former CM had towards progressive governance and the indelible imprint he left on state politics in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)