Congress Unveils First List of 21 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress released its primary list of candidates for the impending Delhi Assembly elections, appointing city unit chief Devender Yadav and former MP Sandeep Dikshit among many notable figures. The announcement came after high-level discussions in the party's central election committee.

In a strategic move, the party fielded a range of candidates, representing various regions across Delhi. The selection process purposed to include fresh and diverse faces amid the roster of candidates. Key figures such as Arvind Kejriwal are expected to provide fierce competition.

Citing the city's enduring struggles, Qazi Nizamuddin emphasized the need to highlight governmental accountability. Both the Congress and AAP dismissed the possibility of a pre-poll alliance, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)