Congress Unveils First List of 21 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls
The Congress has announced its initial list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Key candidates include city unit chief Devender Yadav and ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit. The decision was made during a central election committee meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, involving discussions with party leaders.
In a strategic move, the party fielded a range of candidates, representing various regions across Delhi. The selection process purposed to include fresh and diverse faces amid the roster of candidates. Key figures such as Arvind Kejriwal are expected to provide fierce competition.
Citing the city's enduring struggles, Qazi Nizamuddin emphasized the need to highlight governmental accountability. Both the Congress and AAP dismissed the possibility of a pre-poll alliance, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest.
