Trump's Vaccine Debate: A Controversial Discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a "big discussion" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the future of U.S. childhood vaccination programs. Trump hints at potential changes, suggesting that some vaccines could be eliminated if deemed harmful, although he anticipates little controversy concerning these decisions.

In an interview, Trump expressed concerns over rising autism rates and indicated that the administration would thoroughly evaluate vaccine roles. He deferred judgment to Kennedy's insights, noting his respect for Kennedy's position on vaccinations. Trump has hinted before at a possible vaccine-autism link.

Kennedy, who has faced criticism for opposing COVID-19 restrictions, challenged vaccine safety for years, citing a debunked 1998 study that claimed a vaccine-autism connection. While Kennedy disputes the anti-vaccine label, he advocated for cautious vaccine distribution through his nonprofit work.

(With inputs from agencies.)