Trump's Vaccine Debate: A Controversial Discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
President-elect Donald Trump plans a "big discussion" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding childhood vaccination programs, hinting at potential vaccine policy changes. Trump has suggested vaccines could be linked to autism, a claim originating from a discredited 1998 study. Kennedy, nominated for Health Secretary, holds nuanced views on vaccinations.
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a "big discussion" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the future of U.S. childhood vaccination programs. Trump hints at potential changes, suggesting that some vaccines could be eliminated if deemed harmful, although he anticipates little controversy concerning these decisions.
In an interview, Trump expressed concerns over rising autism rates and indicated that the administration would thoroughly evaluate vaccine roles. He deferred judgment to Kennedy's insights, noting his respect for Kennedy's position on vaccinations. Trump has hinted before at a possible vaccine-autism link.
Kennedy, who has faced criticism for opposing COVID-19 restrictions, challenged vaccine safety for years, citing a debunked 1998 study that claimed a vaccine-autism connection. While Kennedy disputes the anti-vaccine label, he advocated for cautious vaccine distribution through his nonprofit work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Kennedy
- vaccines
- autism
- childhood
- vaccination
- policy
- discussion
- health
- safety
ALSO READ
Trump Appoints COVID Policy Critic to Lead NIH
Trump Selects Speechwriter Vince Haley for Key Policy Role
Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact
Māori Health Providers Lead Immunisation Push: Over 69,000 Vaccinations Delivered
Reviving Tradition: Gujarat's Bold New Cottage Industry Policy