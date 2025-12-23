MYAS Launches Comprehensive Internship Policy to Build Future Sports Workforce

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) today unveiled a Comprehensive Internship Policy, establishing the first-ever structured, large-scale national framework to nurture young talent and expand professional capacity in India’s rapidly evolving sports ecosystem.

Designed for college and university students, the policy creates opportunities across MYAS and its autonomous bodies, enabling youth to gain first-hand exposure to sports governance, sports science, administration, policy development, and athlete support systems.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a strong institutional backbone for Indian sports. He stated:

“Transforming India’s sports ecosystem requires skilled professionals and young talent. Through this internship programme, we are opening the doors of sports governance and administration to our youth, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building through sports.”

452 Internships to Be Offered Every Year Across MYAS and Its Key Institutions

Under the new framework, 452 internships will be offered annually across:

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS)

Sports Authority of India (SAI)

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)

National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL)

The initiative aims to build a future-ready talent pipeline capable of contributing to:

Sports governance and policy

Sports science and high-performance systems

Anti-doping compliance and research

Event management and media outreach

Athlete support and performance analytics

This policy aligns closely with the National Sports Policy and Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, reflecting a national shift toward professionalisation, scientific capacity building, and youth empowerment.

Supporting India’s Expanding Sporting Ambitions

The initiative addresses the growing demand for trained professionals as India:

Expands sports infrastructure nationwide

Strengthens governance reforms

Enhances its international sporting footprint

Prepares to host world-class sporting events

Builds athlete-centric ecosystems for elite performance

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that the programme will be instrumental in supporting long-term sports development, ensuring that India has the administrative, scientific, and managerial capacity to sustain success across global competitions.

Hands-on Learning With Major National Sports Programmes

Interns will be assigned structured project roles and receive:

Formal onboarding modules

Mentorship from domain experts

Real-time exposure to policy formulation and implementation

They will work directly on flagship schemes such as:

Khelo India

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)

Target Asian Games Group (TAGG)

High-performance programmes at SAI Stadia, Regional Centres (RCs) and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)

This will enable young professionals to experience the operational, analytical and strategic dimensions of leading sports initiatives.

Exposure Across 20+ Functional Domains

The internship spans more than 20 specialised areas, including:

Governance & Management

Sports administration

Event operations

Policy planning

Media and communications

Legal affairs

International sports governance

IT and digital platforms

Sports Science & Athlete Support

Sports medicine

Performance analytics

Strength & conditioning

Psychology and nutrition

Laboratory-based anti-doping science

Data analysis and research

Interns placed at NADA will assist in:

Anti-doping education and outreach

Legal compliance and case documentation

Policy development and programme management

Interns at NDTL will gain exposure to:

Sample testing

Analytical protocols

Laboratory management

Emerging research in anti-doping science

Transparent, Centralised Selection Twice a Year

To ensure fairness and inclusivity, MYAS will conduct two recruitment cycles annually—in January and July—through a centralised online portal. Selection will be based on merit, eligibility, and domain suitability, ensuring a wide representation of youth across disciplines and regions.

A Major Step Toward Clean Sport, Transparent Governance and Scientific Advancement

The Comprehensive Internship Programme reinforces India’s commitment to:

Clean sport and anti-doping compliance

Transparent, accountable governance

Scientific and evidence-based athlete development

Youth empowerment and innovation

The policy is expected to create a sustainable talent pool, supporting India’s ambition to become a global sporting powerhouse driven by professionalism, scientific excellence and strong institutional capacity.