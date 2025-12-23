MYAS Launches Comprehensive Internship Policy to Build Future Sports Workforce
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a strong institutional backbone for Indian sports.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) today unveiled a Comprehensive Internship Policy, establishing the first-ever structured, large-scale national framework to nurture young talent and expand professional capacity in India’s rapidly evolving sports ecosystem.
Designed for college and university students, the policy creates opportunities across MYAS and its autonomous bodies, enabling youth to gain first-hand exposure to sports governance, sports science, administration, policy development, and athlete support systems.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a strong institutional backbone for Indian sports. He stated:
“Transforming India’s sports ecosystem requires skilled professionals and young talent. Through this internship programme, we are opening the doors of sports governance and administration to our youth, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building through sports.”
452 Internships to Be Offered Every Year Across MYAS and Its Key Institutions
Under the new framework, 452 internships will be offered annually across:
-
Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS)
-
Sports Authority of India (SAI)
-
National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)
-
National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL)
The initiative aims to build a future-ready talent pipeline capable of contributing to:
-
Sports governance and policy
-
Sports science and high-performance systems
-
Anti-doping compliance and research
-
Event management and media outreach
-
Athlete support and performance analytics
This policy aligns closely with the National Sports Policy and Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, reflecting a national shift toward professionalisation, scientific capacity building, and youth empowerment.
Supporting India’s Expanding Sporting Ambitions
The initiative addresses the growing demand for trained professionals as India:
-
Expands sports infrastructure nationwide
-
Strengthens governance reforms
-
Enhances its international sporting footprint
-
Prepares to host world-class sporting events
-
Builds athlete-centric ecosystems for elite performance
Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that the programme will be instrumental in supporting long-term sports development, ensuring that India has the administrative, scientific, and managerial capacity to sustain success across global competitions.
Hands-on Learning With Major National Sports Programmes
Interns will be assigned structured project roles and receive:
-
Formal onboarding modules
-
Mentorship from domain experts
-
Real-time exposure to policy formulation and implementation
They will work directly on flagship schemes such as:
-
Khelo India
-
Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)
-
Target Asian Games Group (TAGG)
-
High-performance programmes at SAI Stadia, Regional Centres (RCs) and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)
This will enable young professionals to experience the operational, analytical and strategic dimensions of leading sports initiatives.
Exposure Across 20+ Functional Domains
The internship spans more than 20 specialised areas, including:
Governance & Management
-
Sports administration
-
Event operations
-
Policy planning
-
Media and communications
-
Legal affairs
-
International sports governance
-
IT and digital platforms
Sports Science & Athlete Support
-
Sports medicine
-
Performance analytics
-
Strength & conditioning
-
Psychology and nutrition
-
Laboratory-based anti-doping science
-
Data analysis and research
Interns placed at NADA will assist in:
-
Anti-doping education and outreach
-
Legal compliance and case documentation
-
Policy development and programme management
Interns at NDTL will gain exposure to:
-
Sample testing
-
Analytical protocols
-
Laboratory management
-
Emerging research in anti-doping science
Transparent, Centralised Selection Twice a Year
To ensure fairness and inclusivity, MYAS will conduct two recruitment cycles annually—in January and July—through a centralised online portal. Selection will be based on merit, eligibility, and domain suitability, ensuring a wide representation of youth across disciplines and regions.
A Major Step Toward Clean Sport, Transparent Governance and Scientific Advancement
The Comprehensive Internship Programme reinforces India’s commitment to:
-
Clean sport and anti-doping compliance
-
Transparent, accountable governance
-
Scientific and evidence-based athlete development
-
Youth empowerment and innovation
The policy is expected to create a sustainable talent pool, supporting India’s ambition to become a global sporting powerhouse driven by professionalism, scientific excellence and strong institutional capacity.
ALSO READ
PanSALB Names 'G20' SA’s 2025 Word of the Year, 'Valid' Tops Social Media
INSV Kaundinya to Sail Overseas, Reviving India’s Ancient Maritime Traditions
Deepti Sharma Tops ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for First Time
Setting Sail: New Mangalore Port Welcomes Cruise Season
INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail: Reviving Ancient Indian Seafaring