India Launches Comprehensive Internship Policy to Revolutionize Sports Governance

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) unveiled a landmark internship policy on Tuesday, designed to cultivate young talent and reinforce India's sports infrastructure. Named 'Comprehensive Internship Policy for Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and its Autonomous Bodies,' the initiative serves as a structured platform offering meaningful internships to students across the ministry and autonomous bodies, exposing them to key domains like sports governance and administration.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the program's potential to empower young minds to significantly impact India's sports ecosystem. Dr. Mandaviya stated, "The transformation of India's sports ecosystem demands robust institutional support backed by skilled professionals. This internship program opens the doors to sports governance for our youth, promising meaningful hands-on experience and enabling a long-term impact on sports-led nation-building."

The policy aims to offer 452 annual internships across MYAS and affiliated institutions, including the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL). The initiative builds a talent pipeline in areas like sports governance, sports science, and athlete support. Aligned with national policies, it supports India's vision of a future-ready sports ecosystem, emphasizing youth empowerment and sustainable elite performance on the international stage.

Dr. Mandaviya pointed to the program's role in gearing India's sports infrastructure with professional manpower, enhancing governance reforms, and expanding its global presence. Interns will participate in flagship endeavors such as Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme, gaining experience at key sports centers while receiving expert mentorship and live exposure to policy crafting and execution.

Spanning over 20 domains, including sports management, science, and IT systems, the internships will bolster youth engagement, innovative skills, and professional competencies. Focus areas include anti-doping research, legal frameworks, and media outreach, aiming to foster a pool of skilled professionals equipped to elevate India's sports sector.

Conducted through a centralized portal annually in January and July, recruitment ensures transparency and inclusivity. This Comprehensive Internship Program heralds improved sports governance and scientific progress, affirming India's dedication to clean sports and athlete welfare. (ANI)

