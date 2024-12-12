Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Pivotal Role in West Asia Peace and Prosperity

India is committed to fostering peace and stability in West Asia, emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister. The focus was on the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, a new initiative aimed at enhancing cross-regional connectivity and promoting economic prosperity amidst geopolitical changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's dedication to enhancing peace and stability in West Asia during discussions with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This commitment underscores India's strategic efforts amid regional upheavals.

Central to these discussions was the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC), celebrated as a transformative initiative to bolster regional connectivity and economic growth. Established on the sidelines of last year's G20 Summit, the corridor connects vital nations across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Following Modi's landmark visit in 2015, India-UAE relations have flourished, marked by significant agreements like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA). Both nations are now leading trade partners, with bilateral exchanges reaching USD 85 billion in 2022-23.

