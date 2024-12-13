Kirchner's Last Stand: Peronism's Revival

Argentina's political landscape is bracing for a shake-up as former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner assumes leadership of the Peronist party, setting the stage for a political comeback. Her rise to the helm comes as she prepares to challenge the widely popular libertarian President Javier Milei.

Kirchner faces the formidable task of restoring unity within the traditional party that splintered following Milei's election. The controversial leader, initially an eccentric economic commentator, has retained high approval ratings after introducing austerity measures that significantly reduced Argentina's rampant inflation.

Despite Kirchner's past prominence in Peronism, her legal woes have tarnished her image. Recently, a court upheld her conviction for corruption, imposing a prison sentence and lifetime ban from office. Kirchner denies any wrongdoing and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, keeping her political future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)