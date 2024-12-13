Trump's Invitation: Bridging Gaps or Building Challenges?

In an unprecedented diplomatic move, President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on January 20. According to Trump's spokesperson, this gesture highlights his willingness to maintain open dialogues with global leaders, even those who are competitors or adversaries.

Despite criticism during his first term for similar actions, Trump's team insists that dialogues like these are crucial for maintaining worldwide peace. Incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte emphasized that Trump places America's interests at the forefront of such international engagements, though it's unclear if Xi Jinping has accepted the invitation.

The current administration, while withholding comments on the invitation, recognizes the progress made in US-China relations. White House representative John Kirby emphasized the significance of this bilateral relationship, acknowledging persistent disagreements but also the critical opportunities it presents for future US diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)