Left Menu

Trump Endorses Dockworkers' Stance Against Automation

President-elect Donald Trump expressed support for union dockworkers opposing automation on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts. Labor talks between the ILA and USMX stalled over the issue, with a deadline looming. Trump prefers investment in workers over automation, and a recent significant wage hike was secured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 04:57 IST
Trump Endorses Dockworkers' Stance Against Automation

President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind union dockworkers opposing automation at U.S. ports on the East and Gulf Coasts. These labor discussions, involving the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), have stalled with a fast-approaching January 15 deadline.

The ILA argues that automation leads to job cuts, while employers emphasize its necessity for maintaining global competitiveness. Trump's comments came after a meeting with Harold Daggett, head of the ILA, where he criticized automation for its negative impact on American workers.

Recently, dockworkers ended a three-day strike after securing a substantial wage increase with help from President Biden's administration. Trump stressed that instead of investing in machines, foreign companies should focus on the welfare of dockworkers, aligning with the goals of all parties to conserve American jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024