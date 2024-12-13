Trump Endorses Dockworkers' Stance Against Automation
President-elect Donald Trump expressed support for union dockworkers opposing automation on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts. Labor talks between the ILA and USMX stalled over the issue, with a deadline looming. Trump prefers investment in workers over automation, and a recent significant wage hike was secured.
President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind union dockworkers opposing automation at U.S. ports on the East and Gulf Coasts. These labor discussions, involving the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), have stalled with a fast-approaching January 15 deadline.
The ILA argues that automation leads to job cuts, while employers emphasize its necessity for maintaining global competitiveness. Trump's comments came after a meeting with Harold Daggett, head of the ILA, where he criticized automation for its negative impact on American workers.
Recently, dockworkers ended a three-day strike after securing a substantial wage increase with help from President Biden's administration. Trump stressed that instead of investing in machines, foreign companies should focus on the welfare of dockworkers, aligning with the goals of all parties to conserve American jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
