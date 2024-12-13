Travis Timmerman's Miraculous Release from Assad's Prison in Syria

Travis Timmerman, an American who disappeared into Syria's notorious prison system seven months ago, has been released. Speaking from a Damascus hotel, Timmerman described his release as a 'blessing' following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad by rebel forces.

Timmerman, 29, had been held in a notorious detention facility while on a Christian pilgrimage. The rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham managed to secure his release, as part of a broader campaign that saw thousands freed from military prisons in the capital.

As U.S. authorities work on bringing Timmerman home, his release has reignited efforts to locate other American citizens, including missing journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria 12 years ago.

