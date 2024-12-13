Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Missile Barrage Targets Ukraine's Power Grid

Russia has launched a significant aerial offensive against Ukraine, deploying dozens of cruise missiles and drones to cripple the nation's electricity system. This ongoing campaign is aimed at destroying Ukraine's power infrastructure, impacting critical heating and water supplies as winter looms.

  Ukraine

Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine on Friday, unleashing a massive aerial attack that involved dozens of cruise missiles and drones. The assault targeted the country's electricity infrastructure as part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukraine's power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed on Facebook.

The Ukrainian air force reported an overnight barrage of strike drones, followed by waves of cruise missiles penetrating the country's airspace. Notably, Russia also launched air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles against western Ukraine, marking the latest escalation in this destructive campaign.

Moscow has justified these attacks by claiming they are intended to disrupt Ukraine's defense industry. However, the indiscriminate targeting of power generation facilities has left considerable infrastructure damage, threatening to plunge the nation into darkness as winter approaches.

