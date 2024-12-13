Left Menu

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam Ahead of Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the success of the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Accompanied by CM Adityanath and Governor Patel, Modi performed rituals and engaged with local seers. The event aimed at promoting global harmony and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam Ahead of Maha Kumbh
PM Modi offers prayers, performs rituals with reverence at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant spiritual gesture, visited the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Friday, offering prayers for the success of the upcoming Maha Kumbh scheduled from January 13 to February 26. At the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, PM Modi conducted the 'aarti,' seeking blessings for global welfare and harmony.

Accompanied by the resonant chants of Vedic mantras, rituals were led by 'Tirth Purohits.' The Prime Minister offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing as part of the ceremony. Prior to the rituals, he received blessings from eminent saints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were present alongside the Prime Minister throughout this spiritual journey.

Arriving via the Nishadraj Cruise from Kila Ghat's floating jetty, PM Modi admired the tranquil Yamuna waves from the cruise deck before being warmly welcomed by CM Adityanath and Governor Patel at Sangam Nose. He also interacted with local seers, receiving a pearl garland as a token of their blessings. In a specially constructed pandal, PM Modi was seated by pilgrim priests, performing additional rituals such as Jalabhishek and Dudhbhishek, followed by Sangam Aarti, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

A photoshoot in the beautifully decorated courtyard captured the solemnity and significance of the occasion. The event was further graced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. This gathering highlighted the cultural and spiritual richness of the region and emphasized the event's global message of peace and unity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024