PM Modi Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam Ahead of Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant spiritual gesture, visited the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Friday, offering prayers for the success of the upcoming Maha Kumbh scheduled from January 13 to February 26. At the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, PM Modi conducted the 'aarti,' seeking blessings for global welfare and harmony.

Accompanied by the resonant chants of Vedic mantras, rituals were led by 'Tirth Purohits.' The Prime Minister offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing as part of the ceremony. Prior to the rituals, he received blessings from eminent saints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were present alongside the Prime Minister throughout this spiritual journey.

Arriving via the Nishadraj Cruise from Kila Ghat's floating jetty, PM Modi admired the tranquil Yamuna waves from the cruise deck before being warmly welcomed by CM Adityanath and Governor Patel at Sangam Nose. He also interacted with local seers, receiving a pearl garland as a token of their blessings. In a specially constructed pandal, PM Modi was seated by pilgrim priests, performing additional rituals such as Jalabhishek and Dudhbhishek, followed by Sangam Aarti, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

A photoshoot in the beautifully decorated courtyard captured the solemnity and significance of the occasion. The event was further graced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. This gathering highlighted the cultural and spiritual richness of the region and emphasized the event's global message of peace and unity. (ANI)

