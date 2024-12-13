Political Tensions Surround Tragic Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic suicide incident involving a businessman and his wife in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has escalated into a political confrontation between the Congress and BJP.

The Congress alleges that Manoj Parmar and his wife faced harassment by the Enforcement Directorate due to their political affiliations with the party.

The ED, however, is conducting a money laundering investigation linked to Parmar, while the BJP accuses Congress of exploiting the situation for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)