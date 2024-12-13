Left Menu

Political Tensions Surround Tragic Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

The suicide of businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a political controversy between Congress and BJP. Congress claims harassment by the Enforcement Directorate due to political affiliations. Meanwhile, the ED is investigating a money laundering case involving Parmar. BJP criticizes Congress for politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:08 IST
A tragic suicide incident involving a businessman and his wife in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has escalated into a political confrontation between the Congress and BJP.

The Congress alleges that Manoj Parmar and his wife faced harassment by the Enforcement Directorate due to their political affiliations with the party.

The ED, however, is conducting a money laundering investigation linked to Parmar, while the BJP accuses Congress of exploiting the situation for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

