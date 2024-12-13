Left Menu

Telugu Star Allu Arjun's Arrest Sparks Political and Legal Reactions

Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with a fatal stampede at his film premiere has prompted a cautious reaction from Telangana's CM, who stated the law will prevail. Arjun sought legal recourse from the High Court while grieving fans remember the tragedy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun's arrest, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has responded cautiously, opting to reserve comment until more details emerge. This stance underscores the seriousness of the allegations surrounding the case linked to a tragic incident at a film premiere.

The Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of legal due process, reassuring the public that there will be no political interference. This development follows the arrest of Allu Arjun concerning a stampede on December 4, which claimed the life of a woman and injured her son during the premiere of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

At the heart of the legal proceedings, Allu Arjun, accompanied by his legal counsel, is seeking an urgent hearing from the High Court. His family was present at the Chikkadpally police station, where he was questioned. The arrests extend to three others linked to the tragic event, continuing to stir public distress and sorrow.

