Left Menu

Germany's New Tax Relief Pact: Easing the Inflation Burden

Germany's Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats have reached a tax relief agreement worth over 11 billion euros for 2025-2026, including higher child benefits. The deal aims to reduce inflation's impact without new bureaucratic hurdles, as former finance minister Christian Lindner champions financial relief for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:21 IST
Germany's New Tax Relief Pact: Easing the Inflation Burden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's three major parties—the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP)—announced Friday that they have hammered out a new agreement for income tax relief and increased child benefits. This comes after their previous coalition fell apart last November.

The FDP, having moved to the opposition following the ousting of their leader Christian Lindner as finance minister, had persistently sought measures to mitigate inflation's impact on taxpayers without adding bureaucratic complexity. The new draft bill promises tax relief exceeding 11 billion euros for the years 2025 and 2026 and aims to raise monthly child benefits to 255 euros.

Lindner hailed the agreement on social media platform X, lauding the absence of "unnecessary and irrelevant bureaucracy," leading to what he described as "pure financial relief for citizens." The proposal is set to be reviewed by Germany's lower house, the Bundestag, next week, alongside the enhanced child benefit plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024