Left Menu

Indian Nationals in Russian Army: Government's Efforts to Facilitate Repatriation

Most Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been returned home, with only 19 still serving. The government is working to secure their safety and repatriation, per a statement in the Lok Sabha. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh provided these updates and assurances in response to a parliamentary query.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:38 IST
Indian Nationals in Russian Army: Government's Efforts to Facilitate Repatriation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has confirmed the successful discharge of the majority of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, leaving just 19 individuals stationed there. This was disclosed in a Lok Sabha session on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh detailed the situation in a written response to the inquiry about Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. The query sought clarity on their current status and the delay in their return despite previous assurances from Russian authorities.

The minister emphasized the government's continuous efforts, stating, 'As a result of concerted efforts by the government, most of the Indian nationals have been discharged.' He assured that the government has requested updates from Russia on the remaining nationals, focusing on their safety and expedited repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024