Indian Nationals in Russian Army: Government's Efforts to Facilitate Repatriation
Most Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been returned home, with only 19 still serving. The government is working to secure their safety and repatriation, per a statement in the Lok Sabha. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh provided these updates and assurances in response to a parliamentary query.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has confirmed the successful discharge of the majority of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, leaving just 19 individuals stationed there. This was disclosed in a Lok Sabha session on Friday.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh detailed the situation in a written response to the inquiry about Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. The query sought clarity on their current status and the delay in their return despite previous assurances from Russian authorities.
The minister emphasized the government's continuous efforts, stating, 'As a result of concerted efforts by the government, most of the Indian nationals have been discharged.' He assured that the government has requested updates from Russia on the remaining nationals, focusing on their safety and expedited repatriation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members over Adani controversy, violence in UP's Sambhal.
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath in Lok Sabha Amidst Family Presence
Joint panel on Waqf (amendment) Bill gets extension up to last day of Budget session, 2025; resolution gets Lok Sabha nod.