Indian Nationals in Russian Army: Government's Efforts to Facilitate Repatriation

The Indian government has confirmed the successful discharge of the majority of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, leaving just 19 individuals stationed there. This was disclosed in a Lok Sabha session on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh detailed the situation in a written response to the inquiry about Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. The query sought clarity on their current status and the delay in their return despite previous assurances from Russian authorities.

The minister emphasized the government's continuous efforts, stating, 'As a result of concerted efforts by the government, most of the Indian nationals have been discharged.' He assured that the government has requested updates from Russia on the remaining nationals, focusing on their safety and expedited repatriation.

