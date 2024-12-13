Socialists Opt Out of Bayrou-Led Government

In a significant political development, France's centre-left Socialists have announced their decision not to partake in the newly formed government under Francois Bayrou. Boris Vallaud, the chairman of the Socialist party's group of lawmakers, confirmed this stance on Friday.

Vallaud criticized President Emmanuel Macron's nomination of Bayrou as prime minister, describing it as a "risky" decision that perpetuates the current administration's policies.

This move comes in the wake of last week's ousting of Michel Barnier's government, marking France's second major political upheaval within six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)