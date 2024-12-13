Socialists Opt Out of Bayrou-Led Government
France's centre-left Socialists have decided not to join the new government under Francois Bayrou. Boris Vallaud, the Socialist chairman, called Emmanuel Macron's choice of Bayrou as prime minister a risky decision, following Michel Barnier's ousting as part of France's ongoing political tumult.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- France
In a significant political development, France's centre-left Socialists have announced their decision not to partake in the newly formed government under Francois Bayrou. Boris Vallaud, the chairman of the Socialist party's group of lawmakers, confirmed this stance on Friday.
Vallaud criticized President Emmanuel Macron's nomination of Bayrou as prime minister, describing it as a "risky" decision that perpetuates the current administration's policies.
This move comes in the wake of last week's ousting of Michel Barnier's government, marking France's second major political upheaval within six months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats
Political Crisis in France: Barnier's Resignation Shakes Macron's Leadership
A Symphony of Diplomacy: Ricky Kej Meets Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh
South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
French Government on Brink of Collapse: Political Crisis Shakes European Bonds