South Korea's Political Crisis: President Yoon's Ouster

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed by the Constitutional Court following his declaration of martial law, sparking the worst political crisis in decades. A new presidential election is scheduled within 60 days, with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung currently leading the polls despite facing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:18 IST
In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abrupt declaration of martial law, igniting political unrest in the nation. The ruling has jolted markets and set the stage for a fresh presidential election within 60 days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is acting as interim president until the election occurs. The leading candidate is opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the 2022 election to Yoon but now stands strong in the polls, despite being embroiled in several legal controversies.

The next leader faces the twin challenges of stabilizing domestic politics and navigating complex foreign relations, especially amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and pressure from the U.S. The removal of Yoon has also spotlighted deep societal divisions and political dysfunction, leaving uncertainties about the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

