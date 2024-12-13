Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Sri Lankan President's Visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's upcoming visit to India aims to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on security and commercial cooperation. His discussions with Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscore mutual interests, amid regional geopolitical tensions, especially with China's influence in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:28 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Sri Lankan President's Visit to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka is set to arrive in India for a three-day visit, marking his first international trip since assuming office in September. The visit underscores efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the neighboring countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit, Disanayaka will engage in comprehensive talks with Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key topics are expected to include maritime security and regional economic collaboration, particularly in the face of growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean.

The visit will also feature a business event aimed at boosting investment and commercial ties between the nations. Notably, the discussions will address defense cooperation, as India continues to support the capacity building of Sri Lanka's defense forces amid regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024