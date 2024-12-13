Strengthening Bonds: Sri Lankan President's Visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka is set to arrive in India for a three-day visit, marking his first international trip since assuming office in September. The visit underscores efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the neighboring countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit, Disanayaka will engage in comprehensive talks with Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key topics are expected to include maritime security and regional economic collaboration, particularly in the face of growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean.

The visit will also feature a business event aimed at boosting investment and commercial ties between the nations. Notably, the discussions will address defense cooperation, as India continues to support the capacity building of Sri Lanka's defense forces amid regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)