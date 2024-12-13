Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister: A New Chapter for AAP
AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen took oath as a minister in the Delhi government, administered by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The ceremony, attended by CM Atishi, comes after the exit of former minister Kailash Gahlot. Shokeen, a two-term MLA, aims to fulfill the aspirations of Delhi's citizens.
- Country:
- India
Raghuvinder Shokeen, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nangloi Jat, was sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government on Friday.
The oath-taking ceremony, presided over by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, was held at the Raj Niwas with Chief Minister Atishi and other cabinet members in attendance. Shokeen's induction comes in the wake of Kailash Gahlot's departure from the party, cementing Shokeen's role as a key Jat leader in AAP.
In his new role, Shokeen aims to advance the welfare of Delhi's residents. With a history of serving two terms as both MLA and councillor, Shokeen's leadership is poised to address the aspirations of his constituency and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt approves grant of Rs 17 crore to DSFDC for paying pending salaries to its employees: CM Atishi.
Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Alleges Conspiracy to Halt Kejriwal's Progressive Agenda
Delhi EV policy extended till March 2025: CM Atishi.
Delhi cabinet has decided to open optometry training wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre: CM Atishi.
Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal