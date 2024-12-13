Left Menu

Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister: A New Chapter for AAP

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen took oath as a minister in the Delhi government, administered by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The ceremony, attended by CM Atishi, comes after the exit of former minister Kailash Gahlot. Shokeen, a two-term MLA, aims to fulfill the aspirations of Delhi's citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:38 IST
  • India

Raghuvinder Shokeen, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nangloi Jat, was sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony, presided over by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, was held at the Raj Niwas with Chief Minister Atishi and other cabinet members in attendance. Shokeen's induction comes in the wake of Kailash Gahlot's departure from the party, cementing Shokeen's role as a key Jat leader in AAP.

In his new role, Shokeen aims to advance the welfare of Delhi's residents. With a history of serving two terms as both MLA and councillor, Shokeen's leadership is poised to address the aspirations of his constituency and beyond.

