Assam's New Era: A Model of Development Unveiled by CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized on the state's progress as a development model in India, highlighting achievements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Launching new initiatives, including significant financial schemes and water supply projects, Sarma aims to transform Assam into a progressive state over the next few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has positioned itself as a benchmark of development in India, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He attributes this progress to the government's emphasis on 'transparent and efficient' governance.

During the launch of various initiatives for Jorhat district, Sarma outlined major advances in sectors like education and infrastructure. This effort is part of a broader campaign titled '12 Days of Development.'

The government has enacted financial measures, including a Rs 223.30 crore microfinance relief initiative and a Rs 220 crore urban water supply project, expecting to impact over 10 lakh families and cover 14,700 households by December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

