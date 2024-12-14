Left Menu

Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Luxembourg Fall: A Momentary Setback for the Political Titan

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized in Luxembourg after sustaining an injury during an official event. Pelosi, in Europe for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, tripped and fell. She is receiving medical care and anticipates a swift return to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:43 IST
Nancy Pelosi
  • Country:
  • United States

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aged 84, has been hospitalized following an injury sustained during an official event in Luxembourg, as confirmed by her spokesman.

Pelosi, who was marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge with a bipartisan congressional delegation, tripped and fell. Currently receiving excellent medical care, she is unable to attend further events on the trip.

Pelosi looks forward to an early return home, assured her spokesman, while Rep. Michael McCaul expressed wishes for her rapid recovery on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

