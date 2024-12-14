Left Menu

Diplomatic Movements: Trump's Envoys in the Middle East

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Separately, Massad Boulos, a senior adviser on Arab and Middle East issues, had a meeting with the Qatari prime minister in Doha. These visits signify ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

Diplomatic Movements: Trump's Envoys in the Middle East
Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, made headlines by visiting Saudi Arabia for a key meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. According to sources cited by Axios, the discussions took place on Wednesday, underlining significant diplomatic engagements asserting U.S. interests in the region.

Meanwhile, Massad Boulos, appointed as a senior adviser to Trump on Arab and Middle East issues, engaged in discussions with the Qatari prime minister in Doha. Axios also highlighted this development, occurring during the same week as Witkoff's visit, pointing to parallel diplomatic ventures.

The movements of these envoys underscore the complex web of diplomacy and negotiations underway, as the U.S. reinforces its strategic alliances and dialogues across the Middle East.

