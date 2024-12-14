Han Duck-soo: Navigating South Korea's Political Crossroads

Han Duck-soo has stepped into the role of acting president in South Korea following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape. Han, known for his extensive experience and neutral political stance, is tasked with steering the country through its deepest crisis in decades.

Yoon's impeachment, tied to a controversial attempt to impose martial law, has suspended his presidential duties, placing Han in charge temporarily. During this transitional period, Han will navigate international tensions with North Korea and address domestic economic concerns. His unique career spans roles across conservative and liberal administrations, bringing valuable expertise to the fore.

Han's impact as acting president will be significant, potentially lasting until a permanent decision is made by the Constitutional Court. Despite this, his impartial service to the state remains central, with past roles showcasing his skills in diplomacy and economic policy, particularly his contributions to the U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement.

