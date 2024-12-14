Left Menu

PDP Reaffirms Struggle for Peace in Kashmir

The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) resolved to intensify its efforts for peace with dignity in Jammu and Kashmir, including reinstating special status. It expressed concern over rising anti-Muslim sentiments and called for the release of political prisoners. They urged the government to address pressing issues like unemployment and environmental degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:00 IST
On Saturday, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) committed to invigorating its mission for peace and dignity in Jammu and Kashmir through democratic and constitutional avenues. During its general council meeting, led by Mehbooba Mufti, the party vowed to pursue the restoration of the region's special status, rescinded in August 2019.

The PDP also highlighted its apprehensions about the growing intolerance towards Muslims in India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb violence and correct misleading narratives perceived as judicial overreach. The resolution reaffirmed the party's belief in India as a country that honors diversity, mutual respect, and individual rights.

Furthermore, the PDP called for the immediate review and release of political prisoners detained without substantial charges. It acknowledged shortcomings in recent assembly elections but expressed confidence in representing public concerns effectively. The party urged the National Conference-led government to fulfill its electoral promises and address critical issues like unemployment and environmental harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

