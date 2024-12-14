Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Constitutional Crisis Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. Although stripped of duties and powers, Yoon remains in office as the Constitutional Court deliberates his future. Constitutional statutes outline the specifics of his suspended and retained powers.

The most significant shift is the transfer of Yoon's main constitutional powers to Acting President Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, a Yoon-appointee. This includes authority over diplomatic treaty signings, appointments in foreign affairs, and the power to initiate referendums on defense and unification issues. Yoon also loses the unilateral ability to declare martial law, command military forces, or declare war.

Despite his suspension, Yoon enjoys several privileges as president. He can reside in the official residence, use the presidential motorcade and aircraft, and maintain presidential security. His annual salary of 255 million won will remain intact. If ultimately removed, he would lose retirement perks, though he retains security protection without further financial support. ($1 = 1,434.0300 won)

(With inputs from agencies.)