Left Menu

US Sanctions on Serbia's Gas Supply: Vucic's Balancing Act

In a move impacting Serbia's energy supply, the US plans sanctions on Serbia's main gas supplier, controlled by Russia. President Vucic emphasizes diplomatic discussions to mitigate impacts, balancing relations with US and Russia amid EU membership aspirations. Protests in Serbia underscore internal political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:40 IST
US Sanctions on Serbia's Gas Supply: Vucic's Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

The United States is preparing to implement sanctions on Serbia's main gas supplier, a company predominantly controlled by Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday.

Speaking to state broadcaster RTS, Vucic disclosed that Serbia has been officially notified of the impending sanctions, set to commence on January 1, yet awaits formal documentation from the United States. To date, there has been no response from U.S. officials regarding the matter.

Serbia remains heavily reliant on Russian gas, distributed through pipelines from neighboring countries and managed by Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), in which Russia's Gazprom Neft holds a majority share. Vucic has stressed the need for dialogue with both American and Russian counterparts to potentially reverse the sanctions, all while attempting to maintain diplomatic relations with both nations. Concurrently, Serbia's internal political scene faces tumult, with public protests erupting over alleged corruption and nepotism following a deadly infrastructure collapse linked to broader Chinese-coordinated railway projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024