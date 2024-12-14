US Sanctions on Serbia's Gas Supply: Vucic's Balancing Act
In a move impacting Serbia's energy supply, the US plans sanctions on Serbia's main gas supplier, controlled by Russia. President Vucic emphasizes diplomatic discussions to mitigate impacts, balancing relations with US and Russia amid EU membership aspirations. Protests in Serbia underscore internal political challenges.
- Country:
- Serbia
The United States is preparing to implement sanctions on Serbia's main gas supplier, a company predominantly controlled by Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday.
Speaking to state broadcaster RTS, Vucic disclosed that Serbia has been officially notified of the impending sanctions, set to commence on January 1, yet awaits formal documentation from the United States. To date, there has been no response from U.S. officials regarding the matter.
Serbia remains heavily reliant on Russian gas, distributed through pipelines from neighboring countries and managed by Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), in which Russia's Gazprom Neft holds a majority share. Vucic has stressed the need for dialogue with both American and Russian counterparts to potentially reverse the sanctions, all while attempting to maintain diplomatic relations with both nations. Concurrently, Serbia's internal political scene faces tumult, with public protests erupting over alleged corruption and nepotism following a deadly infrastructure collapse linked to broader Chinese-coordinated railway projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Georgia Over EU Membership Freeze
Terrorist Act Threatens Kosovo's Vital Waterway and Energy Supply
India's Coal Production Skyrockets: A Surge in Energy Supply
Protests Erupt in Georgia Amidst EU Membership Crisis
Nuclear Plant Walkout Sparks Energy Supply Disruption in Northern France