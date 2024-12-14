The United States is preparing to implement sanctions on Serbia's main gas supplier, a company predominantly controlled by Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday.

Speaking to state broadcaster RTS, Vucic disclosed that Serbia has been officially notified of the impending sanctions, set to commence on January 1, yet awaits formal documentation from the United States. To date, there has been no response from U.S. officials regarding the matter.

Serbia remains heavily reliant on Russian gas, distributed through pipelines from neighboring countries and managed by Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), in which Russia's Gazprom Neft holds a majority share. Vucic has stressed the need for dialogue with both American and Russian counterparts to potentially reverse the sanctions, all while attempting to maintain diplomatic relations with both nations. Concurrently, Serbia's internal political scene faces tumult, with public protests erupting over alleged corruption and nepotism following a deadly infrastructure collapse linked to broader Chinese-coordinated railway projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)