Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Questions Jharkhand's Election Choice

Chirag Paswan criticized the reelection of a 'looting' alliance in Jharkhand, while emphasizing his party's commitment to the state's development. Despite rich mineral resources, he questions why voters chose a government focused on self-benefit. Paswan highlighted central efforts for poverty alleviation and development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:53 IST
Chirag Paswan Questions Jharkhand's Election Choice
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed his dissatisfaction on Saturday regarding the re-election of an alliance accused of exploiting Jharkhand's mineral wealth.

Paswan, leading the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), commits to Jharkhand's growth despite challenging political conditions.

Highlighting potential, he questioned why voters would re-elect a government seen as self-serving. The JMM-led coalition triumphed again, but Paswan vowed to enhance Jharkhand's image and support vulnerable populations through targeted central government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024