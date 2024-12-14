Chirag Paswan Questions Jharkhand's Election Choice

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed his dissatisfaction on Saturday regarding the re-election of an alliance accused of exploiting Jharkhand's mineral wealth.

Paswan, leading the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), commits to Jharkhand's growth despite challenging political conditions.

Highlighting potential, he questioned why voters would re-elect a government seen as self-serving. The JMM-led coalition triumphed again, but Paswan vowed to enhance Jharkhand's image and support vulnerable populations through targeted central government initiatives.

