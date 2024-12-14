CM and the 'Jungli Murga' Controversy: Politics Over Endangered Cuisine
The Himachal BJP criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for supposedly promoting the eating of 'Jungli Murga,' an endangered species, during a dinner. Sukhu countered by saying villagers prepared 'Desi Murga.' The controversy highlights cultural food practices versus legal wildlife protection in rural Himachal Pradesh.
The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh heats up as the BJP targets Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over an alleged culinary involvement with the endangered 'Jungli Murga,' sparking environmental and legal debates.
Amidst accusations, Sukhu insists on his innocence, claiming that the dish served was 'Desi Murga,' prepared by villagers, and asserts that his dietary choices exclude non-vegetarian options due to health considerations.
The unfolding controversy underscores the tension between local traditions and wildlife protection laws, as the BJP demands accountability in line with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, while Sukhu accuses the opposition of overblowing a mundane issue.
