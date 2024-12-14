Left Menu

CPI(M) Clears Tanmoy Bhattacharya of Misconduct Allegations

The CPI(M) has lifted the suspension on Tanmoy Bhattacharya following an inquiry into misconduct allegations by a journalist. Bhattacharya, a former MLA, claims to have been a victim of conspiracy. Party officials confirmed the decision, allowing him to resume party activities.

The CPI(M) has lifted the suspension imposed on party leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. These allegations were made by a female journalist regarding Bhattacharya's behavior during an interview at his home.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim initially suspended Bhattacharya pending this internal inquiry. The decision to lift the suspension was announced by Mrinal Chakraborty, secretary of the CPI(M) North 24 Parganas district committee.

Bhattacharya, who previously served as an MLA, had described himself as a victim of conspiracy and has expressed his readiness to continue as a dedicated party member. The inquiry's findings may still be addressed by the party leadership at a later stage.

