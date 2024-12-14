Congress Slams 'Hollow' Resolutions, Questions Absence of Key Ministers During Constitution Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha has been labeled 'hollow' by the Congress, which has raised concerns over the absence of key BJP figures when Rahul Gandhi addressed the House during an important constitutional debate.

During Modi's 110-minute address, the Congress argued that the PM avoided critical issues such as the Adani controversy, despite the government's stated zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Instead, Modi revisited past criticisms of Congress, which its members dismissed as outdated.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, criticized the government's lack of new solutions for current social issues, accusing the ruling party of insincerity and evading accountability. The party emphasized the importance of addressing national concerns in parliamentary debates.

