Congress Slams 'Hollow' Resolutions, Questions Absence of Key Ministers During Constitution Debate
Congress criticized PM Modi's resolutions in the Lok Sabha as insincere, questioning the silence on the Adani issue if zero tolerance for corruption is claimed. The absence of key BJP figures during Rahul Gandhi's address and the PM's focus on past Congress actions were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha has been labeled 'hollow' by the Congress, which has raised concerns over the absence of key BJP figures when Rahul Gandhi addressed the House during an important constitutional debate.
During Modi's 110-minute address, the Congress argued that the PM avoided critical issues such as the Adani controversy, despite the government's stated zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Instead, Modi revisited past criticisms of Congress, which its members dismissed as outdated.
Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, criticized the government's lack of new solutions for current social issues, accusing the ruling party of insincerity and evading accountability. The party emphasized the importance of addressing national concerns in parliamentary debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Adani
- corruption
- Constitution
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Venugopal
- Priyanka Gandhi
ALSO READ
Kerala Pension Scandal: Luxuries and Corruption Unveiled
China's Military Crackdown: Xi's Battle Against Corruption Intensifies
License Examiner Arrested for Bribe to Anti-Corruption Investigators
Xi Jinping's Military Purge: Admiral Suspended Amid Corruption Crackdown
Pakistani Authorities Intensify Search for Bushra Bibi Over Corruption Case