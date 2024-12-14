Assad's Downfall: A New Chapter in the Middle East Power Struggle
The final days of Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria marked a significant shift in Middle Eastern politics. Facing a rebel offensive supported by Turkey, Assad accused Ankara of aiding his downfall. Iran, a major ally, was dismayed by his ouster, which weakened the 'Axis of Resistance' in the region.
In the dramatic closing chapter of Bashar al-Assad's leadership, the embattled Syrian president accused Turkey of actively supporting Sunni rebels, aggravating efforts to overthrow him, according to sources close to Iranian officials.
As Assad sought refuge in Moscow, the end of his family's five-decade rule signified a significant setback for Iran's influence in the Middle East. The Iranian-backed 'Axis of Resistance' suffered a blow, as rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham gained ground with Turkish support.
Amidst heightened tensions, Iran voiced discontent with Turkey's alliance alongside U.S. and Israeli interests. Discussions between Iranian and Turkish officials reflected the complex geopolitics shaping Syria's future and the fractures within regional alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
