Heated Parliamentary Debate: Congress Accuses Modi of 'Hollow' Resolutions

In a charged session at the Parliament on Saturday, the Congress party vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 resolutions as merely empty words. They accused him of being a 'distorian,' a term implying distortion of historical facts, and chided his speech as putting 'WhatsApp University to shame.'

Congress leaders expressed dismay over the absence of key BJP figures like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh during Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, interpreting it as a reluctance to engage with the serious issues facing the country, including the controversial Adani scandal.

K C Venugopal of Congress dismissed Modi's speech as an outdated attack on the party, failing to address pressing concerns like growing societal inequality and caste divisions. Congress reiterated that Modi's approach did not reflect a genuine respect for the Constitution, accusing him of hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)